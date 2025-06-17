Left Menu

Bengaluru Set to Resonate with Music at Alliance Francaise's Fete de la Musique

Alliance Francaise de Bangalore is celebrating Fete de la Musique on June 21, featuring over 100 performances. The event, halted by COVID-19, resumes in collaboration with the Indian Music Experience Museum. Performances by Vasu Dixit Collective and others, alongside workshops and screenings, promise a vibrant musical festivity.

Bengaluru Set to Resonate with Music at Alliance Francaise's Fete de la Musique
The Alliance Francaise de Bangalore is gearing up to host its largest-ever Fete de la Musique celebration on June 21. This event commemorates the power of music, echoing a tradition that originated in France in 1982.

Director Jean-Marc Depierre highlighted the significance of the occasion, originally celebrated on the summer solstice. In Bengaluru, it marks a vibrant return after COVID-19 interruptions, featuring collaborations with the Indian Music Experience Museum.

Attendees can expect performances by renowned artists such as Vasu Dixit Collective and Suraj Mani, along with movie screenings, workshops, and interactive displays. The event promises free entry, aiming to create an engaging and entertaining environment for all.

