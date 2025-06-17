Left Menu

Homecoming of Haj Pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir

178 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir returned from the annual Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah welcomed them at Srinagar airport. The flight landed at 9:15 pm and arrangements were made for their smooth return. Abdullah expressed gratitude for their prayers for the region.

In a heartwarming return, 178 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir concluded their sacred journey to Saudi Arabia, marking the completion of their annual Haj pilgrimage. The group was warmly received by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Srinagar airport, symbolizing a cherished homecoming.

The special flight carrying the devoted individuals touched down at 9:15 pm, signaling the end of their spiritual voyage. Authorities had carefully coordinated their return to ensure a smooth and welcoming reception, reflecting the importance placed on this annual event.

Speaking to the press gathered outside the airport, Abdullah expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the role he and his colleagues played in welcoming the pilgrims. He acknowledged the prayers offered for the peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir, a gesture highlighting the profound connection between faith and the community.

