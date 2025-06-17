Left Menu

Lara Wolf Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Hotel Tehran'

Actor Lara Wolf will join Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi in the action thriller 'Hotel Tehran.' She will portray Maryam, a journalist fighting for women's rights after five years in an Iranian prison. The film, directed by Guy Moshe, is set to dive deep into Tehran's espionage world.

In a significant casting development, actor Lara Wolf has joined the high-profile lineup of the eagerly anticipated action thriller 'Hotel Tehran.' The news, sourced from Deadline, reveals that she will appear alongside industry heavyweights Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi.

Wolf is set to bring to life the character of Maryam, a courageous journalist and photographer who, despite enduring five years of imprisonment in Iran, remains steadfast in her quest for justice and women's rights. Her character is also intricately linked to a prominent dissident, Fariba Rajevi, escalating the stakes of her cause.

The film unfolds around Zachary Levi's portrayal of Tucker, who leads a cadre of former CIA agents haunted by their past. Directed by Guy Moshe, the narrative promises gripping escapades deep within Tehran, based on an original idea by former CIA operative Bazzel Baz.

