Lara Wolf Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Hotel Tehran'

In a significant casting development, actor Lara Wolf has joined the high-profile lineup of the eagerly anticipated action thriller 'Hotel Tehran.' The news, sourced from Deadline, reveals that she will appear alongside industry heavyweights Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi.

Wolf is set to bring to life the character of Maryam, a courageous journalist and photographer who, despite enduring five years of imprisonment in Iran, remains steadfast in her quest for justice and women's rights. Her character is also intricately linked to a prominent dissident, Fariba Rajevi, escalating the stakes of her cause.

The film unfolds around Zachary Levi's portrayal of Tucker, who leads a cadre of former CIA agents haunted by their past. Directed by Guy Moshe, the narrative promises gripping escapades deep within Tehran, based on an original idea by former CIA operative Bazzel Baz.

(With inputs from agencies.)