StoneAge: Pet World Prepares for Global Launch
Netmarble, a leading name in global game development, has announced the opening of global pre-registrations for its forthcoming mobile RPG, StoneAge: Pet World. The game promises to rekindle the charm of the original Stone Age IP with a modern twist, available on multiple platforms.
StoneAge: Pet World offers gamers a chance to immerse themselves in a prehistoric universe, capturing and nurturing an array of unique pets. Players can partake in strategic battles, forming clans for cooperative gameplay, and engaging in challenging boss raids. All these features are wrapped in gameplay mechanics designed for the contemporary mobile audience.
The game's release marks another milestone for Netmarble, as they continue to expand their extensive portfolio of popular titles. Further updates will be provided through the official StoneAge: Pet World website, alongside teaser content to engage the gaming community worldwide.
