Left Menu

StoneAge: Pet World Prepares for Global Launch

Netmarble, a prominent game developer, has opened global pre-registrations for StoneAge: Pet World, a mobile RPG based on the Stone Age IP. Players can engage in pet-related gameplay featuring strategic battles, clans, and boss raids. The game offers a modern twist while retaining the franchise's classic charm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:50 IST
StoneAge: Pet World Prepares for Global Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Netmarble, a leading name in global game development, has announced the opening of global pre-registrations for its forthcoming mobile RPG, StoneAge: Pet World. The game promises to rekindle the charm of the original Stone Age IP with a modern twist, available on multiple platforms.

StoneAge: Pet World offers gamers a chance to immerse themselves in a prehistoric universe, capturing and nurturing an array of unique pets. Players can partake in strategic battles, forming clans for cooperative gameplay, and engaging in challenging boss raids. All these features are wrapped in gameplay mechanics designed for the contemporary mobile audience.

The game's release marks another milestone for Netmarble, as they continue to expand their extensive portfolio of popular titles. Further updates will be provided through the official StoneAge: Pet World website, alongside teaser content to engage the gaming community worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025