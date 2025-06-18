Nonagenarian's Heartfelt Gesture: Love Beyond Age Captivates Millions
A 93-year-old man in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar touched many hearts by purchasing a 'mangalsutra' for his wife with a token amount, showcasing enduring love. The shop owner was moved by the gesture, only taking Rs 20. The couple's touching story has garnered over two crore views online.
A humble act of love by a 93-year-old villager in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has captured the attention of millions online. Dressed in a traditional white 'dhoti-kurta' ensemble, the elderly man entered a jewellery shop, initially perceived as seeking financial aid.
However, he surprised the shop's staff by expressing a desire to purchase a 'mangalsutra'—a sacred necklace for married women—for his wife. The shop owner, touched by the man's loving gesture, offered the necklace for a nominal price of Rs 20, a gesture that has since gone viral.
The couple, Nivrutti Shinde and Shantabai, come from a modest farming background and are currently walking to Pandharpur for the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebration, relying on public goodwill during their journey. Their story has spread widely, showcasing the enduring power of love and companionship.
(With inputs from agencies.)
