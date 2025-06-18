Left Menu

Vatican Declares Fundraising Effort with New Pope Leo

The Vatican released a fundraising video featuring newly elected Pope Leo to encourage financial support amid a significant fiscal crisis. The video highlights the importance of donations to Peter's Pence, whose expenses have surpassed its income, signaling an urgent need for monetary contributions from the faithful.

18-06-2025
Vatican Declares Fundraising Effort with New Pope Leo
The Vatican on Wednesday launched a fundraising initiative featuring Pope Leo, recently elected on May 8, to address financial challenges. The video was distributed digitally and showcased in St. Peter's Square, urging contributions to Peter's Pence to aid church activities.

Starting with the announcement of Leo's election and his call for peace, the video presented cheering supporters and encouraged donations. While the U.S. contributed significantly, expenses have exceeded contributions, spotlighting the urgency of financial aid.

Despite not releasing a full budget since 2022, the Vatican's last financial review reported an 83 million-euro deficit in mid-2024. Insiders suggest mounting shortfalls in the pension fund, emphasizing the need for increased support.

