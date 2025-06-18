Left Menu

Star-Studded F1 Drama Speeds Into Theaters: 'F1: The Movie'

The world premiere of 'F1: The Movie' showcased Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as real-life F1 trainers, guided by champion Lewis Hamilton. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film opens June 27, with authentic racing scenes and daring stunts promising an adrenaline rush for viewers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:46 IST
Star-Studded F1 Drama Speeds Into Theaters: 'F1: The Movie'
Lewis Hamilton, F1 Poster (Photo: YouTube/@WarnerBrosPictures). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The glittering premiere of 'F1: The Movie' took place on Monday in Times Square, showcasing a highly awaited racing drama starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film delves into the journey of Sonny Hayes, a retired F1 driver, as he mentors an exceptionally talented young protege.

Both Pitt and Idris performed much of their own driving in the film. Pitt expressed his amazement at the cars' performance, highlighting their incredible speed and braking capabilities. Idris humorously recalled that his mindset during filming was 'Don't die,' yet he described the experience as 'the most exhilarating feeling in the world,' according to reports by The Hollywood Reporter.

Director Kosinski shared that the actors underwent extensive training sessions to perfect their driving skills, receiving the endorsement of Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion and the film's producer. He described both Pitt and Idris as remarkable drivers, further enhancing the film's commitment to authenticity.

Genuine portrayal was central to the film's production, with Kosinski expressing gratitude to Formula 1 for access to real races. The dedication of Pitt and Idris to perform their own stunts is poised to deliver a realistic depiction of the high-speed Formula 1 realm.

'F1: The Movie' will debut in theaters on June 27, offering an exhilarating viewing experience for audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025