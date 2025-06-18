Star-Studded F1 Drama Speeds Into Theaters: 'F1: The Movie'

The glittering premiere of 'F1: The Movie' took place on Monday in Times Square, showcasing a highly awaited racing drama starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film delves into the journey of Sonny Hayes, a retired F1 driver, as he mentors an exceptionally talented young protege.

Both Pitt and Idris performed much of their own driving in the film. Pitt expressed his amazement at the cars' performance, highlighting their incredible speed and braking capabilities. Idris humorously recalled that his mindset during filming was 'Don't die,' yet he described the experience as 'the most exhilarating feeling in the world,' according to reports by The Hollywood Reporter.

Director Kosinski shared that the actors underwent extensive training sessions to perfect their driving skills, receiving the endorsement of Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion and the film's producer. He described both Pitt and Idris as remarkable drivers, further enhancing the film's commitment to authenticity.

Genuine portrayal was central to the film's production, with Kosinski expressing gratitude to Formula 1 for access to real races. The dedication of Pitt and Idris to perform their own stunts is poised to deliver a realistic depiction of the high-speed Formula 1 realm.

'F1: The Movie' will debut in theaters on June 27, offering an exhilarating viewing experience for audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)