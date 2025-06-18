CRPF Ensures Safety for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

The safety and security of pilgrims heading to the Amarnath Yatra are top priorities as the CRPF, assisted by advanced surveillance, conducts anti-sabotage operations around the Bhagwati Nagar base camp.

Starting July 3, the annual pilgrimage will witness thousands taking the traditional and alternate routes to the revered shrine.

Enhanced security operations, including a thorough sweep of nearby areas, reflect the commitment of authorities to safeguarding the 3,880-meter navigation, blessed with millions of devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)