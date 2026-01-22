Left Menu

Kashmir on High Alert: Security Tightened for Republic Day Celebrations

Security has been heightened in Kashmir ahead of Republic Day. Police have intensified patrolling and vehicle checks to prevent disruptions. Roads to Bakshi Stadium, the main venue, are fortified. Senior police officers supervise arrangements, with additional deployments in sensitive areas and enhanced public cooperation requested.

Security across Kashmir has been significantly intensified ahead of Republic Day, with police enhancing patrols and conducting thorough vehicle checks to prevent any disruptions, officials announced Thursday.

Access roads to Bakshi Stadium, the venue for the main Republic Day event, have been fortified with various security measures to ensure safety. District-level senior police officers are actively overseeing the implementation of these security plans.

Heightened vigilance includes additional police personnel stationed at strategic positions, particularly in Srinagar. Officials have appealed to the public to cooperate with police during the security checks and report any suspicious activities to authorities.

