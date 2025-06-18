Left Menu

Heroic Responder's Effort in Ahmedabad Crash: A Story of Unyielding Courage

Rajesh Patel, a local responder to the Ahmedabad plane crash, collected valuables and turned them over to police. The June 12 tragedy involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashing shortly after takeoff, resulting in numerous casualties. Patel's efforts ensure victims' belongings are returned to their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajesh Patel emerged as a local hero in the aftermath of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash on June 12. The crash involved an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that went down just moments after takeoff, leading to the loss of 241 lives on board and 29 on the ground.

Patel, who lives near the crash site, was among the first responders. He bravely navigated through the wreckage, collecting valuables, including gold ornaments and cash, and ensured they were handed over to the authorities for return to victims' families.

Despite his background in construction, Patel's prior experience in emergency scenarios proved invaluable. The police, in coordination with Air India, are now working to reunite the recovered belongings with the rightful families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

