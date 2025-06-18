Mohan Bhagwat Inspires RSS Trainees in Centennial Year
Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, addressed young activists at the organization's training camp, urging them to work for societal well-being and protect Hindu dharma. He participated in the 21-day camp in Hamirpur district, marking RSS’s near-century existence with centenary celebrations planned for October 2, Dussehra.
Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), urged young activists at the first-year training camp to focus on societal welfare and the protection of Hindu dharma. The camp, which began on May 30, is held in Hamirpur district.
During his four-day stay at Tipper, Bhagwat engaged with trainees, imparting the RSS's century-long philosophy. The organization, founded in 1925, will hold centenary celebrations on October 2, coinciding with Dussehra. The event is a key moment in RSS's near-100-year history.
The training camp, attended by 212 participants, will conclude on June 19, with Pradeep Joshi, the All India Joint Secretary of the RSS media wing, presiding over as the chief guest on the closing day.
