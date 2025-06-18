Cultural Diplomacy Shines as Prime Minister Modi Visits Croatia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic reception in Zagreb, Croatia, marking the first visit by an Indian leader to the Balkan nation. His arrival was met with cultural displays and warmth, underscoring the deep-rooted bond between the two countries.

As part of the welcome, Croatian nationals, alongside the Indian diaspora, participated in chanting the 'Gayatri Mantra' and showcasing traditional Indian dance. Modi expressed his admiration for the respect Indian culture garners in Croatia.

Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic personally greeted Modi at the airport, emphasizing the significance of the visit. Modi's European tour also included stops in Canada and Cyprus, reflecting his commitment to strengthening international ties.

