SAIL Supplies Special Steel for Advanced Indian Warship INS Arnala
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has reaffirmed its pivotal role in India's defense sector by supplying special grade steel for the newly commissioned INS Arnala, part of the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft series. This step enhances India's self-reliance and supports indigenous defense manufacturing.
The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) announced on Wednesday that it has provided special grade steel for the construction of INS Arnala, an advanced warship now part of the Indian Navy.
INS Arnala marks the first in its series of anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts, equipped for subsurface surveillance, search and rescue operations, and low-intensity maritime engagements.
Commissioned into the Indian Navy on June 18, 2025, INS Arnala is crafted exclusively from SAIL-supplied steel, underscoring India's defense self-reliance and import substitution efforts. SAIL has previously contributed to notable projects such as INS Vikrant and INS Nilgiri.
