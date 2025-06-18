SAIL Supplies Special Steel for Advanced Indian Warship INS Arnala

The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) announced on Wednesday that it has provided special grade steel for the construction of INS Arnala, an advanced warship now part of the Indian Navy.

INS Arnala marks the first in its series of anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts, equipped for subsurface surveillance, search and rescue operations, and low-intensity maritime engagements.

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on June 18, 2025, INS Arnala is crafted exclusively from SAIL-supplied steel, underscoring India's defense self-reliance and import substitution efforts. SAIL has previously contributed to notable projects such as INS Vikrant and INS Nilgiri.