Elio's Journey: A New Pixar Adventure in Parenting and Self-Discovery

Zoe Saldana speaks about the new Pixar film "Elio," which tells the story of a young boy becoming an intergalactic ambassador. Both Saldana and co-star Brad Garrett highlight the film's themes of parental imperfection and individuality. Debuting Friday, the movie is expected to face box office challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:27 IST
Elio

In a new adventure from Walt Disney's Pixar Animation Studios, Zoe Saldana underscores the relatable parenting journey portrayed in the film "Elio." The story follows Elio Solis, an eleven-year-old boy, thrust into an intergalactic role, exploring themes of connection and individuality.

Despite critical acclaim, with an 81% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes, "Elio" faces anticipated struggles at the box office. Projections suggest opening weekend earnings between $18-24 million, positioning it among Pixar's slower debuts. Disney, however, maintains an optimistic projection nearing $25 million.

Notably, cast members Brad Garrett and Yonas Kibreab emphasize the film's underlying message of familial support and personal growth. Co-director Domee Shi shares her personal experiences of isolation, inspiring Elio's character development in this heartfelt cinematic narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

