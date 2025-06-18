Death of Controversial Televangelist Gilbert Deya in Horror Car Crash
Kenyan televangelist Gilbert Deya, known for claiming to cure infertility, passed away in a car crash. Previously a bishop in the UK, he faced allegations of child theft. After legal battles and an extradition to Kenya, he was acquitted of all charges in 2023.
Controversial Kenyan televangelist Gilbert Deya, infamous for claiming to heal infertility in women through prayer, tragically lost his life in a car crash this Tuesday, confirmed local authorities.
The fatal accident, described as 'horrific' by Siaya County Governor James Orengo, involved multiple vehicles. Photos shared on social media depicted the destruction vividly.
Deya's claims of miracle pregnancies, which once brought him prosperity, ultimately attracted legal scrutiny, leading to charges of child theft. Extradited to Kenya, Deya was acquitted of all charges earlier this year.
