Controversy and Business Concerns Stall 'Thug Life' Release in Karnataka

Despite the Supreme Court's order, 'Thug Life' remains unreleased in Karnataka. Distributor Venkatesh Kamalakar cites business concerns and public sentiment over Kamal Haasan's controversial statement about Kannada. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, received CBFC approval but faces local protests against its screening amidst cultural sensitivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:58 IST
Despite an order from the Supreme Court, the film 'Thug Life' remains unreleased in Karnataka due to both business concerns and public sentiment. Distributor Venkatesh Kamalakar has decided against the release two weeks post its national debut, citing a likely poor box office performance.

The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, has been withheld partly due to Kamal Haasan's controversial remarks about the Kannada language, resulting in significant public backlash. Legal directives necessitated state support for its release, yet regional protests persist.

Kamalakar, having invested significantly in the film, expressed confidence in recovering his advance payment despite the setback. However, local activists continue to rally against the movie's screening, underscoring the cultural rift caused by Haasan's statement.

