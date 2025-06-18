Marathi Literary Body Challenges Maharashtra's Three-Language Policy

The Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, a leading Marathi literary organization, has voiced opposition against the Maharashtra government's decision to implement a three-language formula for Classes 1 to 5. According to the Mahamandal, the New Education Policy does not endorse such a move.

This statement by the Sahitya Mahamandal comes amidst protests from the Congress party and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena against a revised government order indicating Hindi as the 'general' choice for a third language in primary classes.

While the state government has allowed students the option to choose another Indian language instead of Hindi, the Sahitya Mahamandal emphasizes the impracticality of this option due to the scarcity of qualified language teachers. The organization raises cultural concerns about the increasing presence of Hindi infringing on Marathi culture.