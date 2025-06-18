Left Menu

Marathi Literary Body Challenges Maharashtra's Three-Language Policy

The Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal opposes Maharashtra's decision to introduce a three-language curriculum for Classes 1 to 5, citing the New Education Policy. The organization argues against the prioritization of Hindi, advocating for educational quality and highlighting cultural concerns over Hindi's influence on Marathi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-06-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:09 IST
Marathi Literary Body Challenges Maharashtra's Three-Language Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, a leading Marathi literary organization, has voiced opposition against the Maharashtra government's decision to implement a three-language formula for Classes 1 to 5. According to the Mahamandal, the New Education Policy does not endorse such a move.

This statement by the Sahitya Mahamandal comes amidst protests from the Congress party and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena against a revised government order indicating Hindi as the 'general' choice for a third language in primary classes.

While the state government has allowed students the option to choose another Indian language instead of Hindi, the Sahitya Mahamandal emphasizes the impracticality of this option due to the scarcity of qualified language teachers. The organization raises cultural concerns about the increasing presence of Hindi infringing on Marathi culture.

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025