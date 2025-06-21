Star-Studded Glitz, Legal Drama, and Cars: The Week in Entertainment

In London, U.S. singer Chris Brown entered a plea of not guilty to charges of assaulting a music producer with a tequila bottle at a nightclub in 2023. Prosecutors claim the attack on Abraham Diaw was unprovoked and intended to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt fulfilled a dream by driving a real Formula One car at Austin's Circuit of the Americas. This comes ahead of the release of his new F1-themed movie. A reigning world champion team confirmed the actor drove a McLaren MCL60, marking a unique crossover between film and motorsport.

Director Danny Boyle is rejuvenating his zombie apocalypse film franchise '28 Days Later' using iPhones for a new twist. Additionally, Giorgio Armani's health has forced him to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time in his career, raising concerns among fans and fashion insiders.

Venice is abuzz with mixed reactions ahead of Jeff Bezos' highly anticipated wedding, seen by some as a glamorous event, while others fear it could disrupt the city's serene charm. Furthermore, BTS member Suga concludes his military service, setting the stage for the band's much-awaited return.

Finally, in New York, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces serious allegations in a sex trafficking trial, with his ex-assistant testifying to involvement in drug procurement and organizing illicit parties. Prosecutors are building a case based on racketeering charges against the music mogul.

