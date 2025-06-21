Left Menu

Star-Studded Glitz, Legal Drama, and Cars: The Week in Entertainment

This week in entertainment spotlighted Chris Brown's court case, Brad Pitt's F1 driving debut, Danny Boyle's return to the '28 Days Later' franchise, Giorgio Armani's absence from Milan Fashion Week, Jeff Bezos' upcoming wedding, BTS member Suga's military discharge, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:25 IST
Star-Studded Glitz, Legal Drama, and Cars: The Week in Entertainment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In London, U.S. singer Chris Brown entered a plea of not guilty to charges of assaulting a music producer with a tequila bottle at a nightclub in 2023. Prosecutors claim the attack on Abraham Diaw was unprovoked and intended to inflict grievous bodily harm.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt fulfilled a dream by driving a real Formula One car at Austin's Circuit of the Americas. This comes ahead of the release of his new F1-themed movie. A reigning world champion team confirmed the actor drove a McLaren MCL60, marking a unique crossover between film and motorsport.

Director Danny Boyle is rejuvenating his zombie apocalypse film franchise '28 Days Later' using iPhones for a new twist. Additionally, Giorgio Armani's health has forced him to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time in his career, raising concerns among fans and fashion insiders.

Venice is abuzz with mixed reactions ahead of Jeff Bezos' highly anticipated wedding, seen by some as a glamorous event, while others fear it could disrupt the city's serene charm. Furthermore, BTS member Suga concludes his military service, setting the stage for the band's much-awaited return.

Finally, in New York, Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces serious allegations in a sex trafficking trial, with his ex-assistant testifying to involvement in drug procurement and organizing illicit parties. Prosecutors are building a case based on racketeering charges against the music mogul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025