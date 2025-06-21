Left Menu

Yoga Unites Heritage Sites Across India on International Day

The Archaeological Survey of India celebrated International Day of Yoga by organizing sessions at 81 monumental sites. Celebrations took place at iconic locations like Adalaj Ki Vav and Konark Sun Temple, with ministers attending various sessions. Events reinforced the theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health', blending tradition with wellness.

On Saturday, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) marked the International Day of Yoga by conducting yoga sessions at 81 historic sites, including notable monuments such as Adalaj Ki Vav in Gujarat, Odisha's Konark Sun Temple, and Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

High-profile attendees such as Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat participated in sessions at Mehrangarh Fort, while Manohar Lal Khattar attended events in Delhi. These gatherings emphasized the blend of heritage, wellness, and tradition through yoga.

The initiative 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' featured as a theme for this year's celebrations, promoting yoga's holistic benefits among participants at ASI-protected sites throughout the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

