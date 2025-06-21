Yoga Unites Heritage Sites Across India on International Day

On Saturday, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) marked the International Day of Yoga by conducting yoga sessions at 81 historic sites, including notable monuments such as Adalaj Ki Vav in Gujarat, Odisha's Konark Sun Temple, and Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

High-profile attendees such as Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat participated in sessions at Mehrangarh Fort, while Manohar Lal Khattar attended events in Delhi. These gatherings emphasized the blend of heritage, wellness, and tradition through yoga.

The initiative 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' featured as a theme for this year's celebrations, promoting yoga's holistic benefits among participants at ASI-protected sites throughout the nation.

