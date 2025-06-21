Tragic Farewell: Remembering Irfan Shaikh, Lost in Air India Crash

In a heartrending farewell, relatives and friends of Irfan Shaikh, a crew member aboard the doomed Air India flight that crashed last week, gathered to lay him to rest in Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra. The tragic incident has left a profound impact on his family and community.

Irfan's remains were returned to his family after a DNA confirmation, allowing them to hold a funeral service on Saturday at Nehru Nagar's graveyard. The overwhelming show of support from across political party leaders and locals underscores his connection to the community.

The 22-year-old's journey in the aviation industry was just beginning, having joined two years ago and flown for both Vistara and Air India. His untimely death, resulting from the crash that claimed 270 lives, has shattered his family, particularly his mother, who remains in a state of shock.

