Left Menu

Mystery and Tragedy in Delhi's Film Industry: The Strange Death of a Light Technician

Raj Prasad, a light technician in Delhi's film industry, died under mysterious circumstances after falling from a building. His family suspects foul play, alleging involvement of tenants including African nationals. The police are investigating, with no signs of suicide found. Raj's family insists it wasn't suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:30 IST
Mystery and Tragedy in Delhi's Film Industry: The Strange Death of a Light Technician
Raj Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old light technician named Raj Prasad, hailing from Uttarakhand and working in Delhi's film industry, has died under mysterious circumstances in south Delhi's Maidangarhi area.

The young man reportedly fell from the fourth floor of a building, with initial police reports suggesting suicide. However, family members, including his brother Rahul, suspect foul play, implicating tenants, including African nationals, as being involved in his death.

Raj's family insists on his innocence, pointing to an upcoming family wedding and asserting he could not have committed suicide. The police, now investigating, have not found a suicide note, leaving little clarity on the circumstances surrounding his tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025