Mystery and Tragedy in Delhi's Film Industry: The Strange Death of a Light Technician

A 22-year-old light technician named Raj Prasad, hailing from Uttarakhand and working in Delhi's film industry, has died under mysterious circumstances in south Delhi's Maidangarhi area.

The young man reportedly fell from the fourth floor of a building, with initial police reports suggesting suicide. However, family members, including his brother Rahul, suspect foul play, implicating tenants, including African nationals, as being involved in his death.

Raj's family insists on his innocence, pointing to an upcoming family wedding and asserting he could not have committed suicide. The police, now investigating, have not found a suicide note, leaving little clarity on the circumstances surrounding his tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)