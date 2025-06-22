Global Embrace: Celebrating the 11th International Yoga Day
Countries worldwide marked the 11th International Day of Yoga, unifying diverse cultures in celebration. With events in cities like New York, London, Beijing, Moscow, and Riyadh, thousands participated. The theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health' emphasized unity, compassion, and wellness, with notable figures endorsing the celebrations.
In a sweeping display of global unity, the 11th International Day of Yoga captivated cities worldwide, from Times Square in New York to Moscow Metro in Russia. This year's theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' resonated as yoga enthusiasts from varying cultures celebrated health, well-being, and mindfulness.
At notable venues, including the UN headquarters in New York, eminent figures like Deepak Chopra led meditation sessions, amplifying the event's importance. Across continents, Indian embassies orchestrated local celebrations, drawing thousands together to embrace yoga's universal appeal and the principles of unity and compassion.
From King Charles III's endorsement in the UK to diplomatic engagements in Beijing and Riyadh, the day witnessed a confluence of diverse participants and cultures. High-profile events featured yoga sessions, workshops, and demonstrations, underscoring yoga's role in enhancing global well-being and intercultural ties.
