Global Embrace: Celebrating the 11th International Yoga Day

In a sweeping display of global unity, the 11th International Day of Yoga captivated cities worldwide, from Times Square in New York to Moscow Metro in Russia. This year's theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' resonated as yoga enthusiasts from varying cultures celebrated health, well-being, and mindfulness.

At notable venues, including the UN headquarters in New York, eminent figures like Deepak Chopra led meditation sessions, amplifying the event's importance. Across continents, Indian embassies orchestrated local celebrations, drawing thousands together to embrace yoga's universal appeal and the principles of unity and compassion.

From King Charles III's endorsement in the UK to diplomatic engagements in Beijing and Riyadh, the day witnessed a confluence of diverse participants and cultures. High-profile events featured yoga sessions, workshops, and demonstrations, underscoring yoga's role in enhancing global well-being and intercultural ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)