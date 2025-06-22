Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly Eyes Coaching, Dismisses Politics

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has ruled out entering politics but remains open to coaching the national team. Ganguly emphasized his contribution to women's cricket as former BCCI President and praised current coach Gautam Gambhir. A biopic on Ganguly, featuring Rajkumar Rao, is set for release in 2026.

In a candid discussion, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has definitively ruled out a foray into politics, setting his sights instead on a potential coaching role with the national team. Despite frequent invitations, Ganguly remains resolute that politics is not his forte.

Asserting his contributions as the former BCCI President, notably the promotion of women's cricket, Ganguly expressed his openness to future coaching opportunities with the Indian team. His admiration for the current coach Gautam Gambhir, described as passionate and straightforward, suggests a harmonious vision for Indian cricket.

In addition to his cricket commitments, Ganguly's life story will soon be depicted in a biopic featuring actor Rajkumar Rao, slated for release by 2026. Shooting for the film is set to commence in January, marking another intriguing chapter in Ganguly's multifaceted career.

