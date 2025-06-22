Showcasing Varanasi: A GI-Tagged Extravaganza
A special exhibition in Varanasi will display 10 unique GI-tagged products from the region. The event will align with the 25th Central Regional Council Meeting, attended by several prominent political figures, highlighting the cultural significance and craftsmanship of the featured products.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to celebrate the unique craftsmanship of Varanasi, a special exhibition will highlight 10 geographical indication (GI)-tagged products of the region on Tuesday. This event is set to coincide with the 25th Central Regional Council Meeting, a significant gathering held in the city for the first time, on June 24.
The high-profile meeting, scheduled at the Taj Hotel, will be graced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside several Chief Ministers, including Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh's Mohan Yadav, and Chhattisgarh's Vishnudev Sai.
The exhibition promises to showcase an array of culturally rich products such as the Banaras Brocade and Saree, Zardozi, Gulabi Meenakari Craft, Glass Beads, Metal Repoussé Craft, Metal Casting Craft, Wooden Lacquerware and Toys, Wood Carving, Soft Stone Jali Work, and Hand Block Print.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian-American Leaders Poised for Victory in Texas Runoff Elections
Activist Pushes for Law to End Widowhood Discrimination in India
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Reiterates Collective Spirit in India's Freedom Struggle
Gautam Adani's Earnings: A Glimpse into the Second Richest Indian's Paycheck
Uttarakhand Empowers Women and Honors Cultural Heritage