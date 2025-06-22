Left Menu

Family's Outrage: A Daughter's Love Sparks Ritual of Disownment

In West Bengal's Nadia district, a family conducted a 'shradh' ritual for their daughter who eloped and married outside their faith. Declared 'dead' by her kin, the ceremonial act demonstrated their disapproval of her choice. The woman's father, working abroad, supported the family's drastic decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalyani | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:53 IST
Family's Outrage: A Daughter's Love Sparks Ritual of Disownment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic display of disapproval, a family from West Bengal's Nadia district performed a 'shradh' ceremony, symbolically disowning their daughter. Her decision to marry a man of a different religion led the family to declare her 'dead' to them.

The family, deeply rooted in tradition, followed the rituals to sever ties with the college student, who is now with her husband's family being counseled. The 'shradh' included tonsuring heads and burning her belongings, a stark message of familial rejection.

The girl's father, although working abroad, backed the family's actions. The police have not intervened, citing the woman's adult status and lack of any formal complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025