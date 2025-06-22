Family's Outrage: A Daughter's Love Sparks Ritual of Disownment

In a dramatic display of disapproval, a family from West Bengal's Nadia district performed a 'shradh' ceremony, symbolically disowning their daughter. Her decision to marry a man of a different religion led the family to declare her 'dead' to them.

The family, deeply rooted in tradition, followed the rituals to sever ties with the college student, who is now with her husband's family being counseled. The 'shradh' included tonsuring heads and burning her belongings, a stark message of familial rejection.

The girl's father, although working abroad, backed the family's actions. The police have not intervened, citing the woman's adult status and lack of any formal complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)