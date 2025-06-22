Tourism Rebounds in Kashmir: A Testament to Resilience

The tourism sector in Kashmir is witnessing a welcome resurgence, as noted by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He expressed satisfaction at the return of tourists to the picturesque valley, crediting the efforts made by his administration.

During a recent visit to Pahalgam, Abdullah observed vibrant marketplace activity, a stark contrast to his last visit when the area was nearly deserted. The streets are now teeming with tourists from across India and local visitors, enjoying pleasant weather.

This revitalization comes after the tourism industry suffered a severe blow due to a terror attack in April. Abdullah's comments offer hope for sustained recovery and growth in the region's tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)