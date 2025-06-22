Left Menu

Tourism Rebounds in Kashmir: A Testament to Resilience

Efforts by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his team to revive tourism in Kashmir are showing results, as the region sees a resurgence of visitors. The once-deserted streets of Pahalgam are now bustling with activity, despite setbacks from earlier terror attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tourism sector in Kashmir is witnessing a welcome resurgence, as noted by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He expressed satisfaction at the return of tourists to the picturesque valley, crediting the efforts made by his administration.

During a recent visit to Pahalgam, Abdullah observed vibrant marketplace activity, a stark contrast to his last visit when the area was nearly deserted. The streets are now teeming with tourists from across India and local visitors, enjoying pleasant weather.

This revitalization comes after the tourism industry suffered a severe blow due to a terror attack in April. Abdullah's comments offer hope for sustained recovery and growth in the region's tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

