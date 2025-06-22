Visva-Bharati's Candlelight March: Condemning Vandalism at Tagore's Ancestral Home

Visva-Bharati University announced plans for a candlelight march on June 23, in response to a mob attack that vandalized Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh.

The Nobel laureate, who founded Visva-Bharati, has his ancestral home in Sirajganj, where the incident took place on June 8.

A dispute over parking fees at the Kachharibari, also known as Rabindra Memorial Museum, had triggered the vandalism, prompting the formation of a committee to investigate the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)