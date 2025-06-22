Visva-Bharati's Candlelight March: Condemning Vandalism at Tagore's Ancestral Home
Visva-Bharati University will hold a candlelight march on June 23 to condemn the vandalism of Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house in Bangladesh. A mob attack led to the destruction, causing authorities to start an investigation. The university aims to express its disapproval through the march.
Visva-Bharati University announced plans for a candlelight march on June 23, in response to a mob attack that vandalized Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh.
The Nobel laureate, who founded Visva-Bharati, has his ancestral home in Sirajganj, where the incident took place on June 8.
A dispute over parking fees at the Kachharibari, also known as Rabindra Memorial Museum, had triggered the vandalism, prompting the formation of a committee to investigate the event.
