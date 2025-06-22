Left Menu

Meditation as a Game Changer: Insights from DJJS's Dhyaan Event

Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan held a meditation programme at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, focusing on Dhyaan for overcoming stress and fostering well-being. The event, part of the PEACE Programme, included guided sessions and highlighted benefits through a survey. Attendees spanned diverse professional sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 23:09 IST
Meditation as a Game Changer: Insights from DJJS's Dhyaan Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS), a renowned socio-spiritual organization, hosted a comprehensive meditation and wellness programme at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

The event, known as 'Dhyaan: The Ultimate Game Changer! Har Kadam Jeet Ki Aur,' is an initiative under DJJS's corporate-focused PEACE Programme. It featured structured sessions on Brahm Gyan Dhyaan, with guided demonstrations aiming to reduce stress as evidenced in a recent pre-event survey involving 300 participants. The results underscored the necessity for meditation in alleviating personal and professional challenges.

Esteemed attendees included professionals from various sectors, such as CEOs, doctors from AIIMS, university vice-chancellors, and defense officials, illustrating a broad interest in enhancing holistic well-being through meditation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025