Meditation as a Game Changer: Insights from DJJS's Dhyaan Event

Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan (DJJS), a renowned socio-spiritual organization, hosted a comprehensive meditation and wellness programme at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

The event, known as 'Dhyaan: The Ultimate Game Changer! Har Kadam Jeet Ki Aur,' is an initiative under DJJS's corporate-focused PEACE Programme. It featured structured sessions on Brahm Gyan Dhyaan, with guided demonstrations aiming to reduce stress as evidenced in a recent pre-event survey involving 300 participants. The results underscored the necessity for meditation in alleviating personal and professional challenges.

Esteemed attendees included professionals from various sectors, such as CEOs, doctors from AIIMS, university vice-chancellors, and defense officials, illustrating a broad interest in enhancing holistic well-being through meditation.

