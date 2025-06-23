South Africa Embraces Yoga in Iconic International Celebrations
International Day of Yoga events were held across South Africa, concluding with celebrations at UNESCO landmarks in major cities. Indian High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar expressed gratitude for local support. The events featured Yoga Nrity, a fusion of yoga and music, and highlighted yoga's benefits for mental, physical, and spiritual well-being.
In a remarkable embrace of cultural traditions, South Africa hosted a series of International Day of Yoga celebrations across iconic UNESCO landmarks in its major cities, concluding this past Sunday.
Indian High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar expressed profound gratitude for the enthusiastic participation from local South African communities in various cities like Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. His remarks came after significant gatherings complemented by Yoga Nrity, a captivating blend of yoga and musical expression.
The festivities underscored yoga's impact on mental, physical, and spiritual well-being, drawing attention with performances at prestigious sites including the Union Buildings and Kirstenbosch National Botanic Gardens. These events solidified South Africa's commitment to the annual global celebration.
