Maroon 5 Announces 'Love Is Like' Album and US Tour

Maroon 5 announced their new album, 'Love Is Like,' alongside details of an upcoming US tour, marking their eighth studio endeavor, according to Billboard reports.

Frontman Adam Levine shared insights into the creative process, stating, "We've returned to our roots, crafting music organically without constraints, reminiscent of how we began our career." The album is set for release on August 15.

Furthermore, the band unveiled a new single, 'All Night,' while teasing fans about the forthcoming tour with a video featuring iconic landmarks from various US cities. Notably, the album will include 'Priceless,' a collaboration with BLACKPINK's LISA.

(With inputs from agencies.)