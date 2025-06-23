Left Menu

Maroon 5 Announces 'Love Is Like' Album and US Tour

Maroon 5 is set to return with their eighth studio album, 'Love Is Like,' and a US tour. Frontman Adam Levine reveals a throwback to the band's early, organic music style. The album, featuring collaborations like BLACKPINK's LISA, releases on August 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:55 IST
Maroon 5 Announces 'Love Is Like' Album and US Tour
Music band Maroon 5 (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Maroon 5 announced their new album, 'Love Is Like,' alongside details of an upcoming US tour, marking their eighth studio endeavor, according to Billboard reports.

Frontman Adam Levine shared insights into the creative process, stating, "We've returned to our roots, crafting music organically without constraints, reminiscent of how we began our career." The album is set for release on August 15.

Furthermore, the band unveiled a new single, 'All Night,' while teasing fans about the forthcoming tour with a video featuring iconic landmarks from various US cities. Notably, the album will include 'Priceless,' a collaboration with BLACKPINK's LISA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

