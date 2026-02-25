Mizoram's Bold Decentralisation Drive: A New Era of Governance
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma revealed plans for aggressive decentralisation to address governance and development issues. The new reforms aim to improve financial processes by allowing department secretaries to sanction expenditures without finance department approval, promoting efficient administration and equitable development.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday emphasized a transformative decentralisation agenda in the state assembly, aimed at improving governance and development balance.
During discussions on the Mizoram State University (Amendment) Bill, 2026, he announced plans for financial decentralisation to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks.
By empowering department secretaries to sanction administrative and financial decisions directly, the government hopes to ensure a more equitable distribution of development benefits across the state.
