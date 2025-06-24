Ensuring Safe Pilgrimage: Uttar Pradesh Police's Vigilance During Kanwar Yatra

Authorities in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, are taking proactive measures to secure the safety of 'kanwar' pilgrims undertaking the annual Kanwar Yatra. This year, local police will accompany pilgrims, install CCTV cameras, and deploy drones for enhanced surveillance, ensuring the safety of these devotees of Lord Shiva.

The Kanwar Yatra is a crucial spiritual journey for Lord Shiva's devotees, known as 'kanwars,' who collect sacred River Ganga water during the auspicious month of Shravan. Pilgrims from Shahjahanpur fetch water from Panchal Ghat in Farrukhabad and travel 160 km to the Shiva temple in Gola Gokarannath for 'jalabhishek.'

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi emphasized the absence of any special intelligence alerts but highlighted the routine responsibility to ensure pilgrims' safety. Senior officers will oversee security arrangements using mobile patrols and CCTV surveillance, while local traffic will be regulated to prevent accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)