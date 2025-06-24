Ensuring Safe Pilgrimage: Uttar Pradesh Police's Vigilance During Kanwar Yatra
In Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, local police are ensuring the safety of Kanwar pilgrims through CCTV, drones, and mobile escorts. The annual Kanwar Yatra involves devotees traveling 160 km to perform rituals. Police will patrol and monitor the route, maintaining traffic regulations and ensuring pilgrims' safety without specific intelligence threats.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, are taking proactive measures to secure the safety of 'kanwar' pilgrims undertaking the annual Kanwar Yatra. This year, local police will accompany pilgrims, install CCTV cameras, and deploy drones for enhanced surveillance, ensuring the safety of these devotees of Lord Shiva.
The Kanwar Yatra is a crucial spiritual journey for Lord Shiva's devotees, known as 'kanwars,' who collect sacred River Ganga water during the auspicious month of Shravan. Pilgrims from Shahjahanpur fetch water from Panchal Ghat in Farrukhabad and travel 160 km to the Shiva temple in Gola Gokarannath for 'jalabhishek.'
Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi emphasized the absence of any special intelligence alerts but highlighted the routine responsibility to ensure pilgrims' safety. Senior officers will oversee security arrangements using mobile patrols and CCTV surveillance, while local traffic will be regulated to prevent accidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanwar Yatra
- Shahjahanpur
- Uttar Pradesh
- police
- security
- pilgrims
- CCTV
- drones
- Lord Shiva
- Shravan
ALSO READ
Sam Altman's World: Launching Digital ID in the UK Amid Budget Strains and Security Concerns
Security Concerns Emerge Ahead of Yogi Adityanath's Bahraich Visit
Pakistan's Diplomatic Push: Advocating Peace and Water Security
Influencer's Espionage Allegations Unravel National Security Risks
Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries