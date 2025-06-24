Venice Divided: The Bezos-Sanchez Wedding Spectacle

Venice is in the spotlight as it prepares for the celebrity wedding of U.S. tech billionaire Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez. The city is divided, with some eager for the economic boost and glamour, while others worry about the cultural impact and influx of tourists.

The exact date of the wedding remains a secret, but it's expected to happen between June 23-28, drawing a plethora of stars from various sectors. The event has sparked protests, with banners on iconic sites like the Rialto Bridge expressing opposition to turning Venice into a temporary playground for the elite.

Local authorities argue the event will benefit businesses, but residents have concerns about sustainability. This isn't the first lavish wedding for Venice; George Clooney's marriage in 2014 also stirred mixed reactions. The debate highlights ongoing tensions between preserving Venice's heritage and embracing high-profile events.

(With inputs from agencies.)