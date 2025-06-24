Left Menu

Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi: The Great' Mesmerizes Audiences Worldwide

Veteran actor Anupam Kher returns to direction with 'Tanvi: The Great,' capturing audiences globally. The film follows Tanvi Raina, a young autistic girl on an extraordinary mission. Receiving standing ovations in Texas, the film has been praised for its emotional depth, inspiring courage, and promotion of inclusion and empowerment.

Updated: 24-06-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has made a remarkable return to directing with his latest film, 'Tanvi: The Great.' This evocative narrative marks a significant milestone in his career, resonating deeply with audiences worldwide. The film, which follows Tanvi Raina, an autistic girl, on an astounding mission, is earning accolades for its profound depiction of courage and perseverance.

Premiering at notable film festivals, including the New York Indian Film Festival, 'Tanvi: The Great' received standing ovations in Texas cities like Houston and Austin. Kher, in an emotional reflection on his journey, described the film as a tribute to those who dare to dream differently, emphasizing it's not just a story, but a movement celebrating unyielding bravery.

The movie also marks the debut of Shubhangi Dutt, who embodies the spirit of Tanvi with authenticity and strength. Renowned figures like Robert De Niro have lauded the film, underscoring its message of inclusion, empowerment, and hope. With an ensemble cast and powerful sound design, 'Tanvi: The Great' is set for a worldwide release on July 18.

