Mamata Banerjee Decries Branding of Bengali Migrants as Bangladeshis

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemns the branding of Bengali-speaking people as Bangladeshis in BJP-ruled states. She highlights incidents in Rajasthan where migrant workers were confined, despite valid documents. Banerjee also criticizes the removal of Bengali as an optional language at Delhi University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:36 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticized the branding of Bengali-speaking individuals as Bangladeshis in BJP-ruled states. She revealed that between 300 and 400 migrant laborers were confined in a building in Rajasthan with valid documents.

Banerjee expressed her concern over the erasure of Bengali culture, pointing out that the language of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda should not be considered criminal. She questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi is aware of these incidents and intends to bring them to his attention.

Moreover, she criticized the removal of Bengali as an optional subject in Delhi University, questioning the actions of the Union Home Ministry. Banerjee highlighted the plight of migrant workers and the attacks on minorities and Dalits in BJP-ruled states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

