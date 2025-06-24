Country Delight's New Oats Beverage: Pure Nutrition in Every Sip
Country Delight launches a new oats beverage targeting the plant-based drink market. Designed for lactose-intolerant and health-conscious consumers, this product is made from high-quality Australian oats and free from additives. Priced at Rs. 40, it offers nutritional benefits as a natural, lactose-free alternative.
New Delhi, June 24th, 2025 - Country Delight has unveiled its latest innovation, an Oats Beverage, marking the company's entry into the booming plant-based drink market. Aimed at health-conscious individuals seeking nutritious alternatives, this new offering upholds the brand's commitment to quality and purity.
Responding to India's lactose intolerance issue, this oats beverage provides a smooth, lactose-free solution that adheres to growing consumer interest in plant-based options. Utilizing high-quality Australian oats, the product is free from chemical additives, preservatives, and added sugars, offering fiber, vitamins, and minerals for a healthful choice.
Country Delight's CEO, Chakradhar Gade, stated, "Our new Oats Beverage meets evolving consumer demands for taste and nutrition. Priced at Rs. 40 for a 400ml pack, it will be available on the Country Delight app, aligning with our mission to offer wholesome food choices to Indian households."
