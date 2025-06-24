Honoring a Visionary: Remembering Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla paid homage to the state's longest-serving Chief Minister, Virbhadra Singh, marking his fourth death anniversary. A ceremony was held at the Padam Palace complex in Rampur, where Singh was remembered as a pioneering statesman devoted to the state's spiritual and cultural preservation.

Governor Shukla remarked on Singh's significant role in enacting legislation to protect the state's religious and cultural sanctity. 'His efforts in safeguarding the heritage of Himachal Pradesh showcased a deep sense of responsibility,' said Shukla, highlighting Singh's dedication.

'Raja Sahib's' contributions to the state's development continue to inspire generations, emphasized Shukla. The tribute event witnessed the presence of Singh's family, dignitaries, and local attendees, marking a heartfelt remembrance of his legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)