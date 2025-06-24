Andy Murray to Design His Own Statue for Wimbledon's 150th Anniversary

In a move to commemorate Wimbledon's 150th anniversary, two-time champion Andy Murray will play a significant role in designing a statue of himself at the prestigious grass-court tournament. This announcement was made by Wimbledon organizers on Tuesday, aiming for a 2027 reveal.

Wimbledon's All England Club chairwoman, Debbie Jevans, emphasized Murray's involvement in the project, highlighting his key contributions to British tennis. Murray, who ended a 77-year drought for a British men's singles winner in 2013 and followed it up with another title in 2016, stands as a significant figure in the sport.

The statue draws inspiration from a tribute to Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, which Murray attended. The commemoration echoes the homage paid to 1936 champion Fred Perry, who was previously honored with a bronze statue at Wimbledon.

