Andy Murray to Design His Own Statue for Wimbledon's 150th Anniversary

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will collaborate on designing a statue of himself for the tournament's 150th anniversary in 2027. The statue aims to honor his achievements, paralleling how Rafael Nadal was recognized at Roland Garros. The unveiling is set for the 2027 Wimbledon edition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:04 IST
Andy Murray
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a move to commemorate Wimbledon's 150th anniversary, two-time champion Andy Murray will play a significant role in designing a statue of himself at the prestigious grass-court tournament. This announcement was made by Wimbledon organizers on Tuesday, aiming for a 2027 reveal.

Wimbledon's All England Club chairwoman, Debbie Jevans, emphasized Murray's involvement in the project, highlighting his key contributions to British tennis. Murray, who ended a 77-year drought for a British men's singles winner in 2013 and followed it up with another title in 2016, stands as a significant figure in the sport.

The statue draws inspiration from a tribute to Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros, which Murray attended. The commemoration echoes the homage paid to 1936 champion Fred Perry, who was previously honored with a bronze statue at Wimbledon.

