Unlocking Centenarian Happiness: An Indian Perspective

In a groundbreaking report, Dr. Rajesh K. Pillania, known as India's Happiness Professor, introduces a new framework titled 'The Indian Practice of Happiness Secrets from Centenarians.' This study delves into the lives of Indian centenarians to uncover what contributes to a century of contentment.

The research, founded on extensive qualitative interviews, unveils the 'HARMONY of Happiness,' a distinctive Indian approach to well-being. The framework outlines seven principles of happiness, emphasizing practical application in daily life, and serves as a guide to achieving long-lasting joy.

The report has garnered accolades from global experts and industry leaders, noted for its insightful simplicity. It's designed to aid individuals, organizations, and governments in fostering happiness. Accessible in its format, the report aims to share these insights widely, offering a pathway to a joyful life.

