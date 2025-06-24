Left Menu

Unlocking Centenarian Happiness: An Indian Perspective

Dr. Rajesh K. Pillania unveils a pioneering study on happiness, 'The Indian Practice of Happiness Secrets from Centenarians,' revealing seven secrets to living a 100-year happy life in India. The study, based on interviews with centenarians, introduces a unique framework called 'HARMONY of Happiness,' rooted in Indian wisdom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking report, Dr. Rajesh K. Pillania, known as India's Happiness Professor, introduces a new framework titled 'The Indian Practice of Happiness Secrets from Centenarians.' This study delves into the lives of Indian centenarians to uncover what contributes to a century of contentment.

The research, founded on extensive qualitative interviews, unveils the 'HARMONY of Happiness,' a distinctive Indian approach to well-being. The framework outlines seven principles of happiness, emphasizing practical application in daily life, and serves as a guide to achieving long-lasting joy.

The report has garnered accolades from global experts and industry leaders, noted for its insightful simplicity. It's designed to aid individuals, organizations, and governments in fostering happiness. Accessible in its format, the report aims to share these insights widely, offering a pathway to a joyful life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

