Left Menu

Actor Srikanth's Arrest Stirs Controversy Amidst Drug Bust

Popular actor Srikanth was arrested for alleged involvement in a drug case. He was questioned after former AIADMK member T Prasad was detained for supplying cocaine. Srikanth's medical tests confirmed drug use. Investigations have led to multiple arrests and revelations of a broader criminal network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:49 IST
Actor Srikanth's Arrest Stirs Controversy Amidst Drug Bust
Srikanth
  • Country:
  • India

Popular actor Srikanth finds himself embroiled in a drug case, having been remanded to judicial custody until July 7. The arrest comes after an intensive eight-hour interrogation by police in connection with drug trafficking activities linked to former AIADMK member T Prasad.

Investigations at Nungambakkam police station revealed Srikanth's involvement after T Prasad's arrest for supplying cocaine. Medical examinations confirmed Srikanth's drug consumption. His financial history and residences were thoroughly investigated, leading to his arrest with substantial evidence.

The investigation further exposed a wider criminal network involving job racketeering, land grabbing, and drug trafficking. So far, 22 individuals have been arrested, with several cases registered against those connected to the crimes, including Prasad and his associate Ajay Vandaiyar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025