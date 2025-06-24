Actor Srikanth's Arrest Stirs Controversy Amidst Drug Bust

Popular actor Srikanth finds himself embroiled in a drug case, having been remanded to judicial custody until July 7. The arrest comes after an intensive eight-hour interrogation by police in connection with drug trafficking activities linked to former AIADMK member T Prasad.

Investigations at Nungambakkam police station revealed Srikanth's involvement after T Prasad's arrest for supplying cocaine. Medical examinations confirmed Srikanth's drug consumption. His financial history and residences were thoroughly investigated, leading to his arrest with substantial evidence.

The investigation further exposed a wider criminal network involving job racketeering, land grabbing, and drug trafficking. So far, 22 individuals have been arrested, with several cases registered against those connected to the crimes, including Prasad and his associate Ajay Vandaiyar.

(With inputs from agencies.)