Actor Srikanth's Arrest Stirs Controversy Amidst Drug Bust
Popular actor Srikanth was arrested for alleged involvement in a drug case. He was questioned after former AIADMK member T Prasad was detained for supplying cocaine. Srikanth's medical tests confirmed drug use. Investigations have led to multiple arrests and revelations of a broader criminal network.
Popular actor Srikanth finds himself embroiled in a drug case, having been remanded to judicial custody until July 7. The arrest comes after an intensive eight-hour interrogation by police in connection with drug trafficking activities linked to former AIADMK member T Prasad.
Investigations at Nungambakkam police station revealed Srikanth's involvement after T Prasad's arrest for supplying cocaine. Medical examinations confirmed Srikanth's drug consumption. His financial history and residences were thoroughly investigated, leading to his arrest with substantial evidence.
The investigation further exposed a wider criminal network involving job racketeering, land grabbing, and drug trafficking. So far, 22 individuals have been arrested, with several cases registered against those connected to the crimes, including Prasad and his associate Ajay Vandaiyar.
