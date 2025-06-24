Left Menu

Final Farewell: Kerala Nurse Honored After Ahmedabad Tragedy

The tragic passing of 37-year-old nurse Ranjitha from Kerala, victim of the Ahmedabad flight disaster, prompted an outpouring of grief and respect. Her body was returned to Kerala, honoring her dedication and service. Numerous attendees, including ministers and local officials, paid tribute before her cremation near her unfinished home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:53 IST
Scores of people gathered on Tuesday to pay their respects to Ranjitha, a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala who tragically died in the Ahmedabad flight disaster.

Ranjitha's body was returned to her home state of Kerala, with emotional scenes unfolding as her remains were kept for public homage at Pullad. Family, friends, and numerous dignitaries paid tribute.

Among the attendees were ministers and prominent political figures who acknowledged Ranjitha's dedication and service. Her final resting place is near her incomplete dream home, a testament to her life's journey.

