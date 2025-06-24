Final Farewell: Kerala Nurse Honored After Ahmedabad Tragedy

Scores of people gathered on Tuesday to pay their respects to Ranjitha, a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala who tragically died in the Ahmedabad flight disaster.

Ranjitha's body was returned to her home state of Kerala, with emotional scenes unfolding as her remains were kept for public homage at Pullad. Family, friends, and numerous dignitaries paid tribute.

Among the attendees were ministers and prominent political figures who acknowledged Ranjitha's dedication and service. Her final resting place is near her incomplete dream home, a testament to her life's journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)