Track Lord Jagannath's Journey Live: ISKCON Introduces Tech Savvy Rath Yatra Experience

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) introduces a tech support system for Kolkata's Rath Yatra. Devotees can track the sacred journey of Lord Jagannath's chariot in real-time using a dedicated website and QR code. This innovation aims to connect devotees worldwide to the divine event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:57 IST
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has announced a new initiative that promises to revolutionize how devotees experience the Rath Yatra. Scheduled for June 27 in Kolkata, this year's event will allow devotees worldwide to track the movements of Lord Jagannath's chariot in real time via a dedicated website.

ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharaman Das has stated that, for the first time, a specialized tech support system has been set up to bridge the gap between devotees and the sacred chariot journey. The initiative ensures that devotees, whether near or far, can engage with the divine yaunderam of Lord Jagannath, Baladev, and Subhadra Devi as they make their way through the city.

By scanning the QR code available on the Kolkatarathyatra.live website, followers can stay virtually connected to the processions. This modern approach not only celebrates tradition but also leverages technology to connect a global audience to one of Kolkata's most cherished religious events.

