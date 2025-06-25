Unveiling ‘The Guardian of Heritage’: A Cinematic Journey into Indo-Vietnam Cultural Legacy
The India Book of Records launches a groundbreaking film exploring Indo-Vietnam cultural heritage. By highlighting ancient cultural connections, the film aims to strengthen cultural exchange between the two nations. Directed by Vimal Mishra, the film is based on the biography of Vietnamese folk artist Prof. Dr. Chu Bao Que.
- Country:
- India
The India Book of Records has announced its plans to produce the world's first film centered around Indo-Vietnam cultural heritage, aiming to shed light on historical ties dating back over a thousand years.
Location surveys for the film have already been conducted across various sites in Vietnam and India by a team from the India Book of Records. This ambitious project is being overseen by Dr. Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury, with direction by Mr. Vimal Mishra and creative direction by Mr. Biswadeep Roy Chowdhury.
Scheduled to release on February 14, 2026, the film is based on the biography 'The Guardian of Heritage' which details the life of Prof. Dr. Chu Bao Que, a legendary Vietnamese folk artist. The effort is part of a larger initiative to promote Indo-Vietnam cultural exchange and create global networking opportunities for cultural artists from both nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
