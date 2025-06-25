Unveiling the Shadows: Documents from the Emergency Era
An exhibition by the Delhi government showcases unpublished documents from the Emergency era, including detention orders of prominent politicians like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, highlighting the suppression of democracy. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticizes Congress, recalling how activists suffered during this time, as Minister Kapil Mishra urges people to remember this period.
- Country:
- India
An exhibition showcasing previously unpublished documents from the Emergency era was unveiled by the Delhi government. These records include the detention orders of notable politicians such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Balraj Madhok during a darker chapter in Indian history.
The event, led by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, featured strong criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that those who undermined democracy now claim to defend it. Gupta mentioned that many families faced hardships as political activists were detained for 21 months.
Art, Culture, and Language Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized the importance of remembering the Emergency period, highlighting efforts to ensure these critical historical documents become part of the public consciousness, especially as the BJP marks its 50th anniversary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Green Revolution: CM Rekha Gupta Unveils New Initiatives for Environment and Public Engagement
Australia's Quest to Reinforce Democracy Amid Global Uncertainty
Bangladesh in Turmoil: Saddam Hussain Calls for Restoration of Democracy
Jan Man Survey: A New Chapter in People's Democracy on NaMo App
Kharge Urges PM Modi to Elect Deputy Speaker, Criticizes BJP's Impact on Democracy