Unveiling the Shadows: Documents from the Emergency Era

An exhibition by the Delhi government showcases unpublished documents from the Emergency era, including detention orders of prominent politicians like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, highlighting the suppression of democracy. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticizes Congress, recalling how activists suffered during this time, as Minister Kapil Mishra urges people to remember this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:21 IST
Unveiling the Shadows: Documents from the Emergency Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An exhibition showcasing previously unpublished documents from the Emergency era was unveiled by the Delhi government. These records include the detention orders of notable politicians such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Balraj Madhok during a darker chapter in Indian history.

The event, led by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, featured strong criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggesting that those who undermined democracy now claim to defend it. Gupta mentioned that many families faced hardships as political activists were detained for 21 months.

Art, Culture, and Language Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized the importance of remembering the Emergency period, highlighting efforts to ensure these critical historical documents become part of the public consciousness, especially as the BJP marks its 50th anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

