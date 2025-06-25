Left Menu

Martin Kove Issues Apology to Alicia Hannah-Kim After Fan Convention Incident

Actor Martin Kove apologized to his 'Cobra Kai' co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim for biting her arm at a fan convention. Kove expressed regret over the incident, stating he was being playful but went too far. Hannah-Kim reported the assault but did not press charges, preferring a formal record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:05 IST
Martin Kove Issues Apology to Alicia Hannah-Kim After Fan Convention Incident
Martin Cove, Alicia Hannah (Photo/Instagram@martinkove). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Martin Kove has publicly apologized to his 'Cobra Kai' co-star, Alicia Hannah-Kim, following an incident where he bit her arm during a fan convention, according to Variety.

Kove expressed remorse, stating, "I deeply regret and apologize for my actions regarding the incident with Alicia, a genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn't deserve to be put in this position," adding that he was being playful and went too far.

Hannah-Kim reported the assault to Puyallup Police, describing the bite as nearly drawing blood and alarming both her and her husband. Kove later explained he was attempting to be "funny." No charges were pressed, but a report was filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025