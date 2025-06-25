Martin Kove Issues Apology to Alicia Hannah-Kim After Fan Convention Incident

Actor Martin Kove has publicly apologized to his 'Cobra Kai' co-star, Alicia Hannah-Kim, following an incident where he bit her arm during a fan convention, according to Variety.

Kove expressed remorse, stating, "I deeply regret and apologize for my actions regarding the incident with Alicia, a genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn't deserve to be put in this position," adding that he was being playful and went too far.

Hannah-Kim reported the assault to Puyallup Police, describing the bite as nearly drawing blood and alarming both her and her husband. Kove later explained he was attempting to be "funny." No charges were pressed, but a report was filed.

