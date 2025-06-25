Shubhanshu Shukla: Carrying India's Legacy to the Stars

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah commended Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's involvement in the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, highlighting its significance for India. Shukla's journey, a proud moment for the nation, serves as an inspiration to young Indians.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar celebrated the Tricolour's return to space after 41 years, underscoring Shukla's role as Mission Pilot and extending congratulations for his contribution to India's scientific endeavors.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra emphasized that Shukla's participation represents India's evolving presence in global scientific collaboration, crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this advancement.

