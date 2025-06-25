Left Menu

Shubhanshu Shukla: Carrying India's Legacy to the Stars

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's participation in the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station marks a significant milestone for India. This mission, occurring 41 years after Rakesh Sharma's historic spaceflight, inspires the nation's youth and reflects India's growing role in global scientific collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:35 IST
Axiom-4 mission
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah commended Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's involvement in the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, highlighting its significance for India. Shukla's journey, a proud moment for the nation, serves as an inspiration to young Indians.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar celebrated the Tricolour's return to space after 41 years, underscoring Shukla's role as Mission Pilot and extending congratulations for his contribution to India's scientific endeavors.

State BJP President B Y Vijayendra emphasized that Shukla's participation represents India's evolving presence in global scientific collaboration, crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

