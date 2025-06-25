Mimiq Launches Beauty Revolution: Embracing Choice Over Stigma

Mimiq, a new beauty brand born out of personal experience, has launched in India with a mission to redefine societal beauty standards. The brand advocates for choice and empowerment, particularly for individuals with vitiligo, an autoimmune condition impacting roughly 2.5% of Indians, often leading to stigma and isolation.

Founder Harsha Soundararajan, drawing from his biotechnology background and personal journey with vitiligo, has created products that encourage individuals to embrace their unique skin. Mimiq's 'Gora Teeka' campaign illustrates this philosophy, celebrating personal beauty statements and aiming to change societal narratives around skin conditions.

Timed with World Vitiligo Day, Mimiq's launch is poised at a significant moment to raise awareness and combat stigma. The brand offers products like the Mimiq Camouflage Concealer, designed to seamlessly blend with diverse Indian skin tones, promising comfort and durability against the country's climate.