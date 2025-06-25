Left Menu

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Collapses During Golden Jubilee Event

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar fainted during Kumaon University's Golden Jubilee celebrations after an emotional encounter with former colleague Mahendra Singh Pal. Medical staff quickly attended to him, and he soon recovered and continued his visit to Nainital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:33 IST
During the Golden Jubilee celebrations at Kumaon University, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar fainted while meeting former parliamentary colleague Mahendra Singh Pal. The emotional interaction seemed to overwhelm Dhankhar, who lost consciousness temporarily.

Medical personnel on site acted swiftly, reviving the Vice President who shortly recovered and was able to proceed to the Raj Bhawan, concluding his evening as planned.

Dhankhar was in Nainital for a scheduled three-day visit, marking the opening with the university's milestone celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

