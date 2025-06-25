Left Menu

Star-Studded Mumbai Screening: Kajol's 'Maa' Lights Up B-Town Night

Kajol's comeback film 'Maa' saw a special screening in Mumbai attended by Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn and their son Yug. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film marks Kajol’s return after three years. Excited about her role, Kajol expressed pride in their latest cinematic offering.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol with their son Yug (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The bustling city of Mumbai witnessed a star-studded night as the highly anticipated film 'Maa', starring Bollywood actress Kajol, was screened for B-town celebrities on Wednesday. Among the distinguished attendees were Kajol's husband, Ajay Devgn, and their son, Yug, both capturing the attention of the cameras.

This cinematic event was graced by familiar faces, including actress Renuka Shahane and actor Vatsal Sheth, a close family friend of the Devgns. The screening marked Kajol's triumphant return to the silver screen after a hiatus of three years, with her last appearance being in 'Salaam Venky'.

The film, directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, represents Kajol's novel entry into the horror genre. Enthusiastic about her latest project, Kajol expressed her fascination with Indian mythology, a theme intricately woven into the film's narrative. 'Maa' promises to be a compelling watch when it releases in theatres on June 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)

