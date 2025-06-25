Left Menu

Tragic Loss at Indian School of Business

A 37-year-old professor from the Indian School of Business, based in Delhi, allegedly died by suicide on campus. The incident occurred when he jumped from his residential building's fourth floor while suffering from depression. Authorities have handed over the body to his family, registering a suicide case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-06-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 23:09 IST
Tragic Loss at Indian School of Business
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at the Indian School of Business when a 37-year-old professor allegedly took his own life due to depression. The professor, originally from Delhi, jumped off the fourth floor of his residential building on the institution's campus.

Authorities reported that the deceased had been undergoing treatment for depression, which may have contributed to this unfortunate event. His wife, who was in the house at the time, fainted due to the shock of the incident.

The police have registered a case of suicide, and the professor's remains have been handed over to his family members. The academic community is left reeling from the sudden loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025