Tragic Loss at Indian School of Business
A 37-year-old professor from the Indian School of Business, based in Delhi, allegedly died by suicide on campus. The incident occurred when he jumped from his residential building's fourth floor while suffering from depression. Authorities have handed over the body to his family, registering a suicide case.
A tragic incident unfolded at the Indian School of Business when a 37-year-old professor allegedly took his own life due to depression. The professor, originally from Delhi, jumped off the fourth floor of his residential building on the institution's campus.
Authorities reported that the deceased had been undergoing treatment for depression, which may have contributed to this unfortunate event. His wife, who was in the house at the time, fainted due to the shock of the incident.
The police have registered a case of suicide, and the professor's remains have been handed over to his family members. The academic community is left reeling from the sudden loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
