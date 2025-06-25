Tragic Loss at Indian School of Business

A tragic incident unfolded at the Indian School of Business when a 37-year-old professor allegedly took his own life due to depression. The professor, originally from Delhi, jumped off the fourth floor of his residential building on the institution's campus.

Authorities reported that the deceased had been undergoing treatment for depression, which may have contributed to this unfortunate event. His wife, who was in the house at the time, fainted due to the shock of the incident.

The police have registered a case of suicide, and the professor's remains have been handed over to his family members. The academic community is left reeling from the sudden loss.

